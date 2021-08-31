Maplewoodstock to Postpone This Year’s Concert; Plans to Return July 2022

From Maplewoodstock Committee:

After much research and consultation with local health officials, the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee has made the decision to postpone the Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival from October 2021 until July 2022. We are very disappointed to share this news.

We had high hopes to present the festival in October, but the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, combined with other factors, has led to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout NJ, including Essex County.

Maplewoodstock is a family-friendly and community event, enjoyed by all ages including children. One of many factors that led to our decision is that children are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we cannot in good conscience put them at risk. The committee discussed many alternatives that might allow us to hold the festival this October. However, as the health and safety of the bands, artists, vendors, partners, volunteers, attendees — especially our children — must be our top priority, we feel very strongly that, while disappointing, this is the responsible decision.

Peace, be safe, and we hope to see you in July 2022.