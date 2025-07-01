MapSO Follies to Return This October—Auditions September 24

Get those wheels turning now as we head into summer—the MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES needs YOU to come up with an act for fall auditions! So grab a friend, neighbor, or family member and invent a comedy bit, a dance routine, or an acoustic song. Or you could sing opera, yodel, or do bird calls; step dance, clogging, tap, or ballet; recite original poetry; perform drag; do magic, juggle, or ventriloquism; act out a dramatic skit or a short scene from your favorite tv show. There are only 3 rules: 3 minutes per act, no drum kits/amps, and no solos. You’re all invited to try out, open to Maplewood/South Orange and surrounding communities, ages 9 to 99. Our FOLLIES motto: “Have fun!”

Last year’s sold-out, standing-room-only FOLLIES show had two father/daughter acts, a mother/sons act, a family circus act, plus a hilarious crew of neighbors, with fabulous local group singers and dancers in between. We even had a theremin player and a roller-skating chicken. So dust off that baton or ribbon dance stick and collaborate creative forces—(Hint: the FOLLIES Team loves multi-generational acts.) We encourage up-tempo, up-beat, fun, or funny acts, so choose wisely. Do you have something from an old show you can pull out of your back pocket? Are you already taking lessons with a group? Is your uncle a ham? The more the merrier on stage, and the more creative the better. It’s your opportunity to showcase a lesser-known talent with untapped bravery. Surprise your friends and impress/embarrass your kids! The FOLLIES isn’t a contest and there’s no winner. Our goal is low-stakes, quirky, old-timey fun—a heartfelt way to build community.

AUDITIONS: Wednesday, September 24th, from 6 – 8pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood), as well as an online submission option through 9/30. Check back at maplewoodartsandculture.org/ follies for details.

SHOW: Thursday, October 23rd, from 7:30 – 9pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood)

DRESS/TECH: Wednesday, October 22nd, from 6:30 – 8:30 at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood)

The FOLLIES Team encourages new acts to audition every year, however, if you were in last year’s show, you may audition a new act with varying performers or a different song or vibe. The MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES was created by Lara Tomlin and will be made possible by the invaluable efforts and generous support of Andrea Teutli, Miriam R. Perez, and Stacey Ross-Trevor of the Division of Arts & Culture of Maplewood Township. Tori Chickering returns as emcee/director/co-producer with Cat Delett as Talent Wrangler, Craig Stout as Designer, Ridley McIntyre as Stage Manager, and Elizabeth Sarkesian heading up Stage Crew. If you’d like to volunteer for the FOLLIES Team, please reach out to Tori at [email protected] with the subject: Follies Help 2025. More details and FAQs can be found on our FOLLIES webpage: maplewoodartsandculture.org/ follies

Please reach out to Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Manager, Andrea Teutli, at [email protected] or (973) 843-7157 for more information.

MAPLEWOOD’S DIVISION OF ARTS & CULTURE HOSTS

3rd Annual MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES TALENT SHOW

Returns with OLD-TIMEY ACTS and QUIRKY FUN!

