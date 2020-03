From Green Community Connections and One Earth Film Festival:

Millburn High School junior Jacob Updyke will win the top prize for animation, sharing it with one other winner, in the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest for his film “You Reap What You Sow.” The prize is $500 plus a $500 . . .

