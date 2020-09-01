Montclair Art Museum to Reopen to General Public September 13

From the Montclair Art Museum:
Following a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montclair Art Museum (MAM) is excited to announce that it will reopen its galleries on September 12, 2020. MAM will offer a preview day for members on September 12 and open to the general public beginning on September 13.
“We are thrilled to open our doors for our members and friends to once again experience our exciting exhibitions,” said Ira Wagner, Interim Director at MAM. “Our staff has worked hard to create a comfortable and safe visit for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. As our new signage says, “Come visit the art – 6 feet apart.” You’ll be happy you did.”
MAM has developed comprehensive safety protocols based on CDC guidelines and guidance from the State of NJ to ensure the health and safety of its visitors and employees. Measures include limiting the number of visitors to well below the Governor’s current mandate of 25% capacity, timed entrance ticketing for one hour reservations, mandatory masks and temperature checks, social distancing markers and one-way pathways, hand sanitizer units throughout the building, and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day. In addition, the Museum has upgraded its restrooms with contactless units and made improvements to its ventilation systems.
The Museum will be open from Friday through Sunday with the following hours:
- Friday 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. (11 a.m.–12 p.m. for seniors & Immunocompromised persons
- Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Rest assured that if you missed any of the exhibitions that were on view when the Museum closed in March, you will have the chance to visit (or revisit) them. Federico Uribe: Animalia and Virgil Ortiz: Odyssey of the Venutian Soldiers have been extended. Other exhibitions currently on view are Uncaged: Animals in the Collection, Personal Landscapes, and collections in the George Inness Gallery and Rand Gallery.
Staying true to its mission to inspire and engage people of all ages in their experience with art, MAM is proud to join the Museum for All initiative, which allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) to reserve online tickets for up to 4 people to the Museum free of charge and present their EBT card when they visit. Museums for All is part of the Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.
Public programs—such as lectures, Free First Thursday Night, and other group gatherings––will be postponed until public health and safety conditions change favorably to facilitate large gatherings.
Montclair Art Museum has missed having visitors engaging with art in its galleries. The Museum can’t wait to welcome the community back to MAM.
Further information on the Museum’s new safety policies and how to purchase tickets, is available on the website here: https://www.