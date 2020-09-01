Montclair Art Museum to Reopen to General Public September 13

From the Montclair Art Museum:

Following a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montclair Art Museum (MAM) is excited to announce that it will reopen its galleries on September 12, 2020. MAM will offer a preview day for members on September 12 and open to the general public beginning on September 13.

“We are thrilled to open our doors for our members and friends to once again experience our exciting exhibitions,” said Ira Wagner, Interim Director at MAM. “Our staff has worked hard to create a comfortable and safe visit for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. As our new signage says, “Come visit the art – 6 feet apart.” You’ll be happy you did.”

MAM has developed comprehensive safety protocols based on CDC guidelines and guidance from the State of NJ to ensure the health and safety of its visitors and employees. Measures include limiting the number of visitors to well below the Governor’s current mandate of 25% capacity, timed entrance ticketing for one hour reservations, mandatory masks and temperature checks, social distancing markers and one-way pathways, hand sanitizer units throughout the building, and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day. In addition, the Museum has upgraded its restrooms with contactless units and made improvements to its ventilation systems.

The Museum will be open from Friday through Sunday with the following hours: