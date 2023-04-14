Montclair Film and La Cinémathèque are Pleased to Present: “Love in The French New Wave” on May 21

From New Wave Productions:

Two films:

Jules and Jim (1962), Francois Truffaut

Claire’s Knee (1970), Eric Rohmer

Hosted by Gerard Amsellem, local teacher, artist and filmmaker.

This special collaboration between Montclair Film and La Cinémathèque celebrates The French New Wave, the most important movement of 1960s European cinema. Its visionary directors reimagined film in a more real and intellectual way.

Please join us for a viewing and discussion of these timeless classics.

May 21, 2023, The Clairidge, 486 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

1pm: Jules and Jim

4:30 pm: Claire’s Knee

Tickets are $18 ($14 for Montclair Film Members) for a Single Film Ticket. Use Discount Code NEWWAVE2 for $6 off a Double Feature!

Buy tickets here:

https://theclairidge.org/events/jules-and-jim-1962/

https://theclairidge.org/events/claires-knee-1970/

About us:

New Wave Productions, a not-for-profit film and arts organization in Essex County, New Jersey, is dedicated to the appreciation of foreign and independent films and the belief that the visual arts are a powerful educational tool for our community. Since 2011, Gerard Amsellem has advanced the mission of New Wave through its educational arm, La Cinémathèque, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and other public venues.

Our Spring 2023 film series is currently underway at The Village at SOPAC:

Cries and Whispers (Bergman, 1972) – February 5, 2023

Stalker (Tarkovsky, 1973) – March 12, 2023

Paris Texas (Wenders, 1979) – April 16, 2023

The Double Life of Veronika (Kieslowski, 1994) – May 14, 2023