Montclair Film Festival Announces Annual Summer Showcase June 26-29 at The Clairidge

Today, Montclair Film, New Jersey’s leading film non-profit, announced the lineup for the annual Montclair Film Summer Showcase, taking place June 26-29, 2025 at The Clairidge in Montclair, NJ as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival. The program will feature the season’s leading independent, documentary, and international films prior to their theatrical release.

SORRY, BABY, directed by Eva Victor, is set to open the showcase on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 PM at The Clairidge in downtown Montclair, NJ. Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. Sure to be one of the most talked about debuts in recent years, Eva Victor wrote, directed, and stars in this breakthrough drama about recovery and friendship that demonstrates a warmth and humanity that announces the arrival of a transcendent new cinematic artist. SORRY, BABY is an A24 release.

On Saturday, June 28, James Sweeney’s TWINLESS will screen as the showcase’s Centerpiece Film, beginning at 7:00 PM at The Clairidge. James Sweeney wrote, directed, and stars in TWINLESS, a delightful comedy that follows two friends who meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely, fragile bond that will go on to redefine their relationship to the past. Witty and moving, Montclair Film is proud to present TWINLESS as the Centerpiece Film of our 2025 Prudential North to Shore Summer Showcase. TWINLESS is a Roadside Attractions release.

The Closing Film of the showcase is Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s FOLKTALES, screening on Sunday, June 29 at 7:30 PM at The Clairidge. Weary of the often crushing pressures felt by members of Gen Z, three teenagers make the daring decision to leave the comforts of home to enroll in the Pasvik Folkehøgskole in the wilds of northern Norway. Dropped in the arctic wilderness for one year, Hege, Romain, and Bjørn Tore must rely on themselves and a pack of loyal sled dogs as they take the daunting step from childhood to adulthood. Freed of technology, social media, and the noise of modern life, this brave trio learn to face themselves for the first time — and experience an unexpected, wondrous transformation. A Q&A with directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady follows the screening. FOLKTALES is a Magnolia Pictures release.

Other Summer Showcase highlights include Sophie Brooks’ OH, HI!, a dark romantic comedy starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman, the Emmy nominated THE BODY POLITIC and the Emmy nominated short film AMERICAN SEAMS, presented in partnership witH POV and NJPBS, Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman’s documentary SPEAK., NJ filmmaker Rachael Holder’s LOVE, BROOKLYN starring André Holland, Alex Ross Perry’s unforgettable essay film VIDEOHEAVEN, and many more. A complete list of films is attached to this release.

Individual film tickets for films in the Montclair Film Summer Showcase are now available to Montclair Film members online at theclairidge.org or in person at The Clairidge box office. Tickets for NJPAC members are on sale May 15 at 12:00 PM, with public tickets available beginning Friday, May 16 at 12:00 PM. A full list of films and more information about this event can also be found online at theclairidge.org and montclairfilm.org.



This year’s Montclair Film Summer Showcase is presented as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, featuring all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into three extraordinary weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state’s most iconic cities. Hosted by Asbury Park and Newark, the Prudential North to Shore Festival brings together events for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy’s vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State’s long legacy of innovation in the arts, film, and technology.

“Montclair Film’s commitment to the power of cinematic storytelling remains an unwavering part of our mission,” said Montclair Film Artistic Director Tom Hall. “As proud partners of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, we look forward to welcoming audiences for a weekend of conversation and cinema, sharing the best of what the season offers.”

ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, seeks to transform lives and communities through the power of film and filmmaking. The 14th Annual Montclair Film Festival will take place from October 17-26, 2025. All programs are made possible with funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, as well as the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature film festival and year-round film, education, and community programs that attract more than 100,000 annual attendees and generate more than 900 million media impressions yearly. For more information about Montclair Film, visit www.MontclairFilm.org

ABOUT THE PRUDENTIAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL

The Prudential North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into two extraordinary weeks of performances, parties and conversations in three of the state’s most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark, the Prudential North to Shore Festival brings together events at more than 100 venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy’s vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State’s long legacy of innovation and excellence in the arts. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com.

ABOUT NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey’s anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

The Complete 2025 Montclair Film Summer Showcase Program

OPENING NIGHT FILM

SORRY, BABY

Director: Eva Victor

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges

USA/ 103 Min

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. Sure to be one of the most talked about debuts in recent years, Eva Victor wrote, directed, and stars in this breakthrough drama about recovery and friendship that demonstrates a warmth and humanity that announces the arrival of a transcendent new cinematic artist. Montclair Film is proud to present SORRY, BABY as the Opening Night Film of our 2025 North to Shore Summer Showcase.

Thursday, June 26, 7:30 PM, The Clairidge

CENTERPIECE

TWINLESS

Director: James Sweeney

Producers: David Permut, James Sweeney

Cast: James Sweeney, Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham

USA/ 100 Min

James Sweeney wrote, directed, and stars in TWINLESS, a delightful comedy that follows two friends who meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely, fragile bond that will go on to redefine their relationship to the past. Witty and moving, Montclair Film is proud to present TWINLESS as the Centerpiece Film of our 2025 North to Shore Summer Showcase.

Saturday, June 28, 7:00 PM, The Clairidge

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

FOLKTALES

Directors: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady

USA/ Norway/ 105 Min

Weary of the often crushing pressures felt by members of Gen Z, three teenagers make the daring decision to leave the comforts of home to enroll in the Pasvik Folkehøgskole in the wilds of northern Norway. Dropped in the arctic wilderness for one year, Hege, Romain, and Bjørn Tore must rely on themselves and a pack of loyal sled dogs as they take the daunting step from childhood to adulthood. Freed of technology, social media, and the noise of modern life, this brave trio learn to face themselves for the first time — and experience an unexpected, wondrous transformation. Montclair Film is honored to present FOLKTALES as the Closing Night Film of our 2025 North to Shore Summer Showcase.

In Norwegian and English with English Subtitles

Q&A with Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, moderated by Thom Powers, follows the screening.

Sunday, June 29, 7:30 PM, The Clairidge

MAIN SLATE

AFTERNOONS OF SOLITUDE

Director: Albert Serra

Producers: Pierre-Olivier Bardet, Luis Ferrón, Pedro Palacios, Richard Sales

Spain/ France/ Portugal/ 125 Min

An intimate, cinematic portrait of an active bullfighting star, Andrés Roca Rey, which allows us to reflect on the intimate experience of the bullfighter who assumes the risk of facing the bull as a personal duty out of respect for tradition and as an aesthetic challenge. This challenge creates a form of ephemeral beauty through the material and violent confrontation between human and wild animal. Depiction does not mean endorsement, and by presenting the reality of the bullfighter, questions about the meaning of bullfights are explored in dramatic detail.

Content Warning: This film includes scenes of violence against animals.

In Spanish with English Subtitles

Friday, June 27, 5:00 PM, The Clairidge

APOCALYPSE IN THE TOPICS

Director: Petra Costa

Producers: Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

Brazil/ 110 Min

When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS, Petra Costa investigates the increasingly powerful grip that faith leaders hold over politics in Brazil. Costa gains extraordinary access to the country’s top political leaders, including President Lula, and former President Bolsonaro, as well as to Brazil’s most famous televangelist, immersing us in the contradictory realities of a young democracy that is hanging on by a thread.

In Portuguese with English Subtitles

Sunday, June 29, 5:30 PM, The Clairidge

BARRY LYNDON (1975)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Producer: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Ryan O’Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee

UK/ USA/ 185 Min

How does an Irish lad without prospects become part of 18th-century English nobility? For Barry Lyndon (Ryan O’Neal) the answer is: any way he can! His climb to wealth and privilege is the enthralling focus of Stanley Kubrick’s sumptuous version of William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel. Recently restored to its original glory, BARRY LYNDON is a masterpiece of light and image making that remains one of Kubrick’s greatest films and is a must-see on the big screen.

Saturday, June 28, 1:00 PM, The Clairidge

THE BODY POLITIC

Director: Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough

Producers: John Benam, Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough, Dawne Langford

USA/ 90 Min

THE BODY POLITIC is a harbinger of hope in a country plagued by gun violence. In Baltimore, Brandon Scott, an idealistic young leader with an ambitious plan to stop chronic violence, is elected mayor. Throughout his first year in office, we follow him as he fights powerful political forces to save lives in Baltimore and reveal a pathway toward healing for the nation.

Playing with AMERICAN SEAMS

Directors: Carly Jakins, Jared Jakins

Producers: Malone Hansen, Kelyn Ikegami, Carly Jakins, Jared Jakins, Hunter B. Phillips

USA/ 17 Min

AMERICAN SEAMS explores the stories of three women quilters whose lives complement and contrast each other across stunning landscapes in rural Colorado, Utah, and the Navajo Nation of New Mexico.

A Q&A follows the screening

Program presented in partnership with American Documentary, XTR, The LA Times, and NJPBS

Friday, June 27, 7:00 PM, The Clairidge

DEATH & TAXES

Directors: Justin Schein, Robert Edwards

Producers: Robert Edwards, Yael Melamede, Justin Schein, Eden Wurmfeld

USA/ 86 Min

DEATH & TAXES is a feature documentary about wealth, inequality, and the American Dream, viewed through the lens of the estate tax. Filmmaker Justin Schein’s father Harvey Schein was one of America’s top CEOs of the 1970s, but he spent the last 20 years of his life fixated on trying to keep his hard-earned wealth from the taxman–an obsession that almost broke the Schein family apart. How have inherited wealth and the tax system that shields it have badly distorted American democracy, perpetuating racial and economic inequity in the country? DEATH AND TAXES answers this crucial question through the tale of one American family.

Q&A with Director Justin Schein follows the screening.

Saturday, June 28, 5:30 PM, The Clairidge

DICIANNOVE

Director: Giovanni Tortorici

Producers: Paula Alvarez Vaccaro, Aaron Brookner, Alex Garcia

Cast: Mandredi Marini, Vittoria Planeta

Italy/ 108 Min

The highs and lows of a restless youth collide headlong into the concrete realities of adulthood when Leonardo, a teenager from Palermo leaves home for the first time. His studies land him in Siena, by way of London, where he clashes with his instructor, the curriculum, and most chaotically, with himself. Produced by Luca Guadagnino, DICIANNOVE (“Nineteen”), marks the feature filmmaking debut of writer-director Giovanni Tortorici, a bold, brash and bemusing filmmaking talent.

In Italian with English Subtitles

Sunday, June 29, 3:00 PM, The Clairidge

EAST OF WALL

Director: Kate Beecroft

Producers: Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub

Cast: Tabatha Zimiga, Porshia Zimiga, Scoot McNairy, Jennifer Ehle

USA/ 97 Min

After the death of her husband, Tabatha — a young, tattooed, rebellious horse trainer — wrestles with financial insecurity and unresolved grief while providing refuge for a group of wayward teenagers on her broken-down ranch in the Badlands. EAST OF WALL blends documentary realism with the power of fictional storytelling, creating a unique portrait that redefines the American Western.

Saturday, June 28, 7:30 PM, The Clairidge

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Director: Scandar Copti

Producers: Dorothe Beinemeier, Jiries Copti, Tony Copti

Cast: Manar Shehab, Wafaa Aoun, Merav Mamorsky

Palestinian Territories/ Germany/ France/ Italy/ Qatar/ 123 Min

While celebrating Purim at her university in Jerusalem, Fifi, a young Palestinian woman is hospitalized following a car accident. Though her injuries are minor, she fears her newfound freedom at school will now come under the scrutiny of her conservative parents. Meanwhile, back in Haifa, Fifi’s older brother Rami panics as he faces his own personal crisis — Shirley, his Jewish girlfriend, reveals she is pregnant and plans to carry the baby to term. A story of family drama and crisis, HAPPY HOLIDAYS presents a uniquely humanist view of daily life in the Middle East.

In Arabic and Hebrew with English Subtitles

Saturday, June 28, 4:00 PM, The Clairidge

HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY

Director: Sam Feder

Producers: Sam Feder, Paola Mendoza, Amy Scholder

Subject: Chase Strangio

USA/ 85 Min

ACLU attorney Chase Strangio goes all the way to the Supreme Court to fight one of the greatest civil rights rollbacks in modern history. Chase, journalists, and activists battle against the anti-trans backlash in politics in this trenchant exploration of mainstream media’s complicity in the dehumanization of the transgender community. HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY is an incredibly timely and important look at the power and meaning of the struggle to maintain transgender rights.

Saturday, June 28, 3:00 PM, The Clairidge

LITTLE TROUBLE GIRLS

Director: Urska Djukic

Producers: David Cej, Jozko Rutar

Cast: Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Svajger

Slovenia/ Italy/ Croatia/ Serbia/ 89 Min

Introverted 16-year-old Lucia joins her Catholic school’s all-girls choir, where she befriends Ana-Maria, a popular and flirty third-year student. But when the choir travels to a countryside convent for a weekend of intensive rehearsals, Lucia’s interest in a dark-eyed restoration worker tests her friendship with Ana-Maria and the other girls. As she navigates unfamiliar surroundings and her budding sexuality, Lucia begins to question her beliefs and values, disrupting the harmony within the choir.

In Slovenian with English Subtitles

Saturday, June 28, 1:30 PM, The Clairidge

LOVE, BROOKLYN

Director: Rachael Holder

Producers: Maurice Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, André Holland

Cast: André Holland, Nicole Behaire, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood Jr.

USA/ 97 Min

New Jersey filmmaker Rachael Holder’s LOVE, BROOKLYN follows three longtime friends, Casey, Nicole, and Roger, as they navigate love, loss, and career against the backdrop of a rapidly changing Brooklyn. Capturing the rhythms and emotions of their complex relationships, Holder’s film tenderly explores the dynamics of love and friendship, creating a moving portrait of everyday life among the creative class living their lives on the tree-lined streets of brownstone Brooklyn.

Sunday, June 29, 6:00 PM, The Clairidge

NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN

Directors: David Borenstein, Pavel Ilyich Talankin

Producer: Helle Faber

Denmark/ Czechia/ 90 Min

“Pasha” is a teacher and event organizer at a small primary school in a Russian town with a population of 10,000. But when a new patriotic education policy is introduced during the early weeks of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Pasha is shocked to learn that his responsibilities now include facilitating daily state-sanctioned propaganda events. Under the guise of his actual role as the school’s videographer, he records hundreds of hours of footage inside classrooms and on school grounds and what emerges is the story of an institution abruptly transformed: propaganda, repressive new laws, militarized children’s organizations, and the eventual recruitment of graduating students to fight in Ukraine.

In Russian and English with English Subtitles

Saturday, June 28, 4:30 PM, The Clairidge

OH, HI!

Director: Sophie Brooks

Producers: David Brooks, Dan Clifton, Julie Waters

Cast: Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds

USA/ 94 Min

Iris (the incomparable Molly Gordon) has met her perfect guy, Isaac (Logan Lerman), and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together — what could go wrong? Only everything. Sophie Brooks’ OH, HI! is a clever and charming dark comedy that delivers the highs and lows of modern dating and the ways it makes us all a little crazy.

Friday, June 27, 7:30 PM, The Clairidge

RIEFENSTAHL

Director: Andres Veiel

Producer: Sandra Maischberger

Germany/ 115 Min

Filmmaker and Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl is considered one of the most controversial women of the 20th century. Her films TRIUMPH OF THE WILL and OLYMPIA are defined by their fascist aesthetics, but Riefenstahl spent decades after the war denying her association with Nazi ideology and claiming ignorance of the Holocaust. Today, Riefenstahl’s aesthetics are more present than ever. Is that also true for their message? In an era where fascism is on the rise again, fake news is prevalent, and the meaning of political imagery is constantly dissected and debated, Andres Veiel’s mesmerizing new film shows that Leni Riefenstahl is more relevant than ever.

In German and English with English Subtitles

Sunday, June 29, 2:30 PM, The Clairidge

SOULEYMANE’S STORY

Director: Boris Lojkine

Producer: Bruno Nahon

Cast: Abou Sangare, Alpha Oumar Sow

France/ 93 Min

As he pedals through the streets of Paris to deliver meals, Souleymane (Abou Sangare) rehearses his story. In two days, he has to go through his asylum application interview, the key to obtaining papers. But will he be ready in time for his interview? In this propulsive and moving story, director Boris Lojkine connects the fight for economic survival and the overwhelming, arbitrary bureaucratic immigration system in surprising, cinematic terms that demand to be experienced on the big screen.

In French with English Subtitles

Sunday, June 29, 3:30 PM, The Clairidge

SPEAK.

Directors: Jennifer Tiexiera, Guy Mossman

Producers: Pamela Louise Griner, Guy Mossman, Jennifer Tiexiera

USA/ 104 Min

A celebration of the power of storytelling, SPEAK. follows five top-ranked high school speech competitors, capturing the euphoria of victory and the devastation of defeat as they craft and perform original oratories over the course of a year, preparing to compete in the prestigious National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Championships, the “Super Bowl of public speaking”. Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman’s SPEAK. is an electrifying portrait of teen storytellers at the top of their game.

Friday, June 27, 8:00 PM, The Clairidge

STRANGER EYES

Director: Siew Hua Yeo

Producers: Fran Borgia, Stefano Centini, Jean-Laurent Csindis, Alex C. Lo

Cast: Wu Chien-Ho, Lee Kang-Sheng, Vera Chen

France/ Singapore/ Taiwan/ USA/ 125 Min

After the mysterious disappearance of their baby daughter, a young couple receives strange videos and realizes someone has been filming their daily life — even in their most intimate moments. The police set up surveillance around their home to catch the voyeur but the family starts to crumble as secrets unravel under the scrutiny of eyes watching them from all sides.

In Mandarin and English with English Subtitles

Sunday, June 29, 4:00 PM, The Clairidge

VIDEOHEAVEN

Director: Alex Ross Perry

Producers: Andrew Adair, Daniel Herbert, Jacob Perlin, Alex Ross Perry

Narrator: Maya Hawke

USA/ 180 Min

Since the 1980s, the video shop has been a desperately necessary space for film culture. In VIDEOHEAVEN, Alex Ross Perry tells the story of the neighbourhood video shop to consider wider, changing social dynamics, using appropriated footage from the high and lowbrow films. Filled with images and scenes from the video store revolution of the late 20th century and narrated by Maya Hawke, VIDEOHEAVEN emerges from the grand tradition of the essay film, creating a monumental cinematic history of the beloved video store of a now bygone era.

Saturday, June 28, 6:00 PM, The Clairidge