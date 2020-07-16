Montclair Film Hosts ‘Carpool Theater’ Drive-in Movies at South Mountain Reservation July 24-26

From Montclair Film:

Introducing Carpool Theater, a screening program in the tradition of a classic drive-in movie experience that follows approved protocols for social distancing.

All films will be screened at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex (Archery Field)

Friday, July 24, 8:15 p.m.

The Lego Movie

Saturday, July 25, 8:15pm

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, July 26, 8:15pm

The Fight

All films begin promptly at sunset, and ticketed patrons should plan to arrive early in order to follow strict safety precautions for the screenings. Patrons are encouraged to bring snacks from home as no on-site food service will be provided. A full set of detailed plans and protocols will be e-mailed to each ticket buyer ahead of each screening, and will be enforced without exception to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

For more information on our Carpool Theater events, check out our FAQs.

This Program is Presented in Collaboration with Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs