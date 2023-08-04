‘Moonlit Movies’ Are Coming to South Orange’s Floods Hill Wednesdays in August

After a successful series of concerns in July, South Orange Summer Nights will be bringing outdoor movies to Floods Hill for four Wednesday evenings in August. Bring your blanket, your family, and your friends and enjoy the show!

The programming is free for all to enjoy.

Programs are subject to change. In the case of inclement weather, activities will be canceled.

South Orange Summer Nights is jointly produced by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC). Those interested in sponsoring South Orange Summer Nights, can contact recreation@southorange.org for more information.

Moonlit Movies

Moonlit Movies are held Wednesday evenings in August starting 8:00 PM at Floods Hill in Meadowland Park.

August 9, 8:00 PM – Lightyear



August 16, 8:00PM – DC League of Super-Pets

August 23, 8:00PM – Minions: The Rise of Gru



August 30, 8:00PM – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish