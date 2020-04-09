Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Online Theater School Classes for Ages 5+

From the Paper Mill Playhouse:

In response to the Coronavirus National Emergency and statewide and global shutdowns, Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Managing Director), has announced the launch of online classes from our Theater School. Classes designed for students ages 5 and up will be delivered weekly starting April 13th and will feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in our in-person classes. Enrollment is ongoing, but spots are limited and are expected to sell out. Visit PaperMill.org for class listings, schedules and the registration form. Contact [email protected] for more information.

