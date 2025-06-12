Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewood

Past, Present & Future: Juneteenth at Historic Durand-Hedden House June 14

by The Village Green

Visitors can view the exhibit “Slavery in New Jersey: A Troubled History,” which provides historical context for Juneteenth and the history of enslaved people in New Jersey, and attend an art exhibit featuring local Black painters.

From the Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

Celebrate Juneteenth in Maplewood with historical reenactors, musical performances, dance, poetry, face painting, crafts for children, and more on Saturday, June 14 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Delicious food will be available for purchase. Join friends and neighbors for this annual tradition.

The Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invite everyone to celebrate this important holiday at Grasmere Park, the beautiful grounds surrounding Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. 

See and download a schedule of events and a site map.

RSVP here: https://www.durandhedden.org/event-details/juneteenth-2025-at-durand-hedden/form

