Photographer Chad Hunt Shares His Work With Columbia High Students

From James Manno, Director of Fine Arts K-12 at the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Photographer Chad Hunt [a Maplewood resident] gave a presentation of his work to Mr. Fisher’s photography classes at Columbia High School on February 14. Hunt discussed his work, which includes three tours of Afghanistan embedded with the U.S. military between 2006-2009, as well as his documentary photography of people, his Halloween porch portrait series of Maplewood children in costume, as well as personal documentary photographs of his own family. You may see more of Chad Hunt’s work at www.chadhuntphotography.com .