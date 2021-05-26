Arts & CultureMaplewoodSouth Orange

PHOTOS: Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Celebration Brings Spirit of ‘Aloha’ to South Orange

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
On Saturday, May 22, the dance and music group Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka performed in South Orange’s Spiotta Park to celebrate Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month to spread some aloha!

Longtime resident Anna Liza Montenegro reports, “Years ago before I had kids and moved to the suburbs, I danced hula with these lovely ladies. Fast forward to 20 years, I invited them to perform and celebrate the Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month. We are incredibly fortunate for our friend Manahi Taber-Kewene who captured their spirit of aloha. Mahalo, Manahi!”

Find out more about the mele and learn more about this hula tradition here: https://bit.ly/aapi2021-hula.

Photos by Manahi Taber Kewene:
