PHOTOS: Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Celebration Brings Spirit of ‘Aloha’ to South Orange

On Saturday, May 22, the dance and music group Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka performed in South Orange’s Spiotta Park to celebrate Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month to spread some aloha!

Longtime resident Anna Liza Montenegro reports, “Years ago before I had kids and moved to the suburbs, I danced hula with these lovely ladies. Fast forward to 20 years, I invited them to perform and celebrate the Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month. We are incredibly fortunate for our friend Manahi Taber-Kewene who captured their spirit of aloha. Mahalo, Manahi!”

Find out more about the mele and learn more about this hula tradition here: https://bit.ly/aapi2021-hula.