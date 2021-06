People were dancing in the streets Friday evening, June 18, in Maplewood Village at the Big Queer Block Party, a joint event organized by SOMA Justice, Newark LGBTQ Community Center, North Jersey Pride, the Township of Maplewood and SOMA Action. The party got started with music by Mr. Michael followed by a drag performance by Harmonica Sunbeam. The weather cooperated and everyone was in the mood to dance, dance, dance!