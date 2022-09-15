Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewood

PHOTOS: Hilton Hits High Note With 5th Annual Maplewood Porchfest

The sun shined brightly on the fifth annual Maplewood Porchfest on Sunday, September 4, 2022, as Hilton Neighborhood residents celebrated the unique vibrancy, creativity and closeness of Maplewood’s coziest community.

Launched in 2017, the annual musical festival involved a “family honk parade” down Lexington Avenue to open the event, and then a self-guided “stroll” through the Hilton neighborhood utilizing a map of porch (and driveway and front lawn) locations where local residents put on a show in almost every musical genre under the sun. The free festival also featured a visit from the Maplewood Library book bike in memory of Danny Ives, and lemonade and food stands raising funds for local charities such MEND, which supports local food pantries.

For more information, follow Maplewood Porchfest on Facebook or Instagram or go to www.maplewoodporchfest.com.

Photos courtesy of Tracy Sham, Bonnie Schwab, Susan Williams, Eric Greenberg and Jay Dougherty:

