PHOTOS: Lion Dance Brings in Good Luck to South Orange-Maplewood for AAPI Month

To kick off AAPI Heritage Month in South Orange-Maplewood and bring in good luck, a Lion Dance was performed in the middle of Maplewood Village Friday night.

SOMA Cross Cultural Works organized the event as part of the celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders.

The Lion Dance usually is performed during the Lunar New Year celebrations, to banish the bad luck of the last year and bring in good luck and fortune. Cabbages and oranges were offered to the lions, which in turn threw the oranges and stomped on the cabbages to spread the good luck over the crowd.

The celebrations continue on 5/14 Sake tasting, 5/22 Halau Hula, 5/23 Preschool book reading and Holi Festival.

