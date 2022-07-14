Arts & CultureMaplewood

PHOTOS: Maplewoodstock Brought Community ‘All Together Again’

by The Village Green
The Village Green
After being on-again and off-again over the past two years, Maplewoodstock finally returned for a glorious weekend of summer weather, summer music and summer fun in Maplewood Memorial Park on July 9 and 10.

The event saw a new and improved layout, with vendors and the beer garden moved to the baseball diamonds on the east side of the Rahway tributary, as well as a new canopy lottery. The changes allowed for a more mellow vibe and a flow of picnickers throughout the historic park.

Featured and headline acts included Galactic, Funk Yeah!, and Friends of the Brothers, along with Alexander Kariotis and Autumn Jones.  Read more about them here.

Photos via Maplewoodstock (and others where noted):

 

