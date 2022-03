Columbia High School’s All-School Musical “Newsies” performances are Friday and Saturday, March 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are sold out for both Sunday matinee performances, but some are still available for Friday and Saturday evening shows. To purchase, visit: showtix4u.com/events/ chsmusicals.

Photos by Noelle Harteveld.