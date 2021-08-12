Poets Join the Music at Springfield Avenue Gazebo Concert August 13

From Tricia Tunstall and Maplewood Cultural Affairs:

The Gazebo on Springfield Avenue is filled with great music every Friday night this month – and before the music starts, you can hear poets Ras Heru Stewart and Eric Shorter performing their work. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs by 6:45 and enjoy two of SOMA’s most accomplished poets and spoken word performers, whose poems are featured on some of the banners around town as part of the Maplewood Arts Council’s Black Poetry Project.

On Friday, August 13th, the poetry event will lead into the Motown Group Epic Soul. On Friday, August 26th, the poets open for the Gypsy Funk Squad. The music happens 7-9 pm. (Friday, August 20th, features Autumn Jones and her Big Band; no poetry event that evening.)

Come out and join friends and community, to enjoy poetry that will speak to you and music you can dance to!

For more information: tricia.tunstall@gmail.com