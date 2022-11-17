Realtor Mark Slade Announces New Exhibit “Charm & Necessity: Maplewood Village Since 1888” on Nov. 20

From Mark Slade:

This spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and the National Registers of Historic Places, the official lists of our state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The Village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century – providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.

Be transported back in time through rarely seen photographs alongside a meticulously researched history, bringing our shared past to life. This exhibit “Charm & Necessity: Maplewood Village since 1888,” will debut on Sunday, November 20, from 1pm to 4pm at Durand-Hedden House, and explores highlights of over a century of the history of the Village, its buildings, merchants, and its much-loved character. It will remain on display at Durand-Hedden events over the next few months.

Admission to the program as well as to the house is free. Our lovely Country Store will be open for shopping and browsing.

Time & Location:

Sunday, November 20, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Durand-Hedden House & Garden

523 Ridgewood Rd, Maplewood, NJ

Visit the Durand Hedden House website for details

About Durand-Hedden House and Garden:

Durand-Hedden House is dedicated to telling the history of the development of Maplewood and the surrounding area in new and engaging ways. It is located in Grasmere Park in Maplewood. For more information visit our website at durandhedden.org. To arrange group tours, write to info@durandhedden.org. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Country Store:

The Country Store has unique and affordable gifts for family, friends, and teachers, while benefiting the Durand-Hedden House. The historic-themed selection includes such items as early American children’s games and toys, facsimile documents, quill pens and ink, and pictorial history books about Maplewood.