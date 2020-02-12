Scottsboro Boys, Trayvon Martin Birthday & More: Black History Month in Maplewood Feb. 14-18

From Maplewood Township:
Black History Month – Here’s What’s Coming Up In Maplewood
- Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, 2020 • 2/14 8pm • 2/15 2pm & 8pm • 2/16 2pm • Ticketed Event
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Theatrical Production & Post Show Discussion, Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts, 10 Durand Rd. THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS musical received 12 Tony Award nominations in 2011 and is based on the book by David Thompson, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The story line covers the Scottsboro Boys trial of 1931 where nine black boys were dragged from a train in Alabama after being accused of rape by two white females, rushed to trial and – without evidence -found guilty and sentenced to death. The musical has the framework of a minstrel show, altered to “create a musical social critique” inviting audience members to look at racial relations with a critical heart. Each performance will be followed by a talk-back with the audience. Sponsored by: Progressive Theater and South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.
- Saturday, February 15, 2020 • 11am – 11:30am • Free Event. STORYTIMES: Family Story Time. Maplewood Library, 51 Baker St. Featuring stories, songs and poetry about African Americans for Ages birth to 5 years. Drop In. Sponsored by: Maplewood Library
- Saturday, February 15, 2020 • 3pm • Free Event. Trayvon Martin Birthday Party. Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave. Looking for a way to honor Trayvon Martin’s life? We welcome you. Please join us Saturday, Feb. 15th at the Maplewood Senior Center to celebrate Trayvon Martin’s birthday at this kid-focused annual event. Sponsored by: SOMA Justice.
- Sunday, February 16, 2020 • 4pm • Free Event. CLASSIC MAPLEWOOD Celebrates Composers of African Descent. The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd. Free Classic Maplewood concert of classical music featuring great composers of African Descent. Local pianist Richard C Alston and guests Ashley Horne, James Pierce and Leo Grinhauz will perform classic spirituals and musical masterpieces, including David Baker’s powerful piano trio “ROOTS II”. Free and Family Friendly. Sponsored by: Classic Maplewood.
- Tuesday, February 18, 2020 • 7pm • Free Event. “Jubilee! A Celebration of Black Composers”. The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd. Columbia High School and Northern NJ Youth Orchestras present an enlightening, inspiring selection of music from over 250 years, performed by student ensembles of Maplewood and South Orange with special guests. Sponsored by: Columbia High School & Northern NJ Youth Orchestras
More information at www.maplewoodbhm.com