Sign Up Now to Paint Yale Corner ‘Rivers’ Mural July 19-23

Community members are invited to participate in painting “Rivers” — a new mural conceptualized by local artists Barbara M. Bickart and Andrew Dean — at the corner of Yale and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood.

Sign up to volunteer to paint here. Painting will start on Tuesday, July 19 in the evening and continue through Saturday, July 23.

The mural is part of the Hilton/Springfield Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program.

“We are excited to invite you and your family to join a painting session(s)–signing up is easy,” said Maplewood Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca via a post on Facebook. “Just select a spot on the Sign-up Genius and come ready to paint. All ages are welcome. Thanks and hope to see you there.”

From Yale & Springfield Avenue Corner Mural Project:

Community-Based Mural Project: Rivers

COME PAINT WITH US!

July 19th through 23rd

You are invited to participate in Rivers, the Yale & Springfield Avenue Corner Mural Project conceptualized by local artists Barbara M. Bickart (Fire in the Belly Artmaking) and Andrew Dean, together with 15 of our young local artists. This project is sponsored by the Springfield Avenue Partnership through the Neighborhood Preservation Program!

Rivers is a community-based, public art project open to participants 5 years & older, who are interested in adding their voice through color, line & shape to this collaborative painting project, facilitated on-site by Barbara M. Bickart and co-facilitators Jennifer McClory & Katey Darago.

Sign Up to add your voice by painting a “doodle” design of your own to this collaborative mural OR one that we give you! Either way, please come on out to celebrate the vibrancy of this amazing community by spending some time painting together and visiting. Making art is always about starting a conversation. Come celebrate who we are and take up some colorful space of your own inside the “banks” of this River we’ll be creating to “flow” across the black top!

*Please sign up for one or more slots and tell us the size of your group under “quantity”. Thank you!