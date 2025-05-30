Arts & CultureParks & RecreationSouth Orange

Skate House Sessions Bring Acoustic Excellence to Meadowland Park Wednesday Nights in June

by The Village Green

The series, sponsored by Natalie Farrell, debuts with local duo Whiskey & Sugar, 6:30 p.m. on June 4

The Village Green
SOUTH ORANGE: The Meadowland Park Conservancy in partnership with South Orange Village and with sponsorship from realtor Natalie Farrell is pleased to present Skate House Sessions, a new acoustic music series to premiere Wednesday evenings in June in Meadowland Park.

Music lovers and those in need of a good time are invited to grab lawn chairs or blankets and settle in starting at 6:30 p.m. next to the historic Skate House at the Meadowland Park pond.

Each week will bring a different performance varying from jam bands to singer-songwriter favorites to world music. There will be a wine and beer tent in collaboration with Lum’s Cellars as well as food for purchase.

Whiskey & Sugar

June 4: Whiskey & Sugar, a local favorite featuring musicians Matt & Jess

June 11: Trouble Ahead, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

June 18: Yvonnick Prené, jazz harmonicist

June 25: The Hayburners, performing a mix of blues, jazz and country

As part of South Orange Summer Nights, Skate House Sessions will gather people at the most picturesque spot in Meadowland Park, the town’s best 45 acres. It will add to South Orange’s summer lineup that includes concerts and movies on Flood’s Hill in July and August.

For more info, visit meadowlandpark.org and click on events.

