SOMA Cross Cultural Works and Seton Hall University Partner to Present ‘Lunar Fest New Jersey’

From SOMA Cross Cultural Works

Seton Hall University, one of the nation’s leading Catholic universities and a pillar in the South Orange community it calls home, is partnering with SOMA Cross Cultural Works, a community foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

The partnership aims to raise cultural awareness and sensitivity to the local community through cultural festivals and educational initiatives. It will help both organizations continue to celebrate and promote the local area’s rich diversity and multiculturalism and encourage tolerance.

“As a part of our university mission, Seton Hall embraces the rich, broad scope of humanity, said Monica Burnette, vice president of student services. “We support equity and justice, and build inclusion, belonging and connection—within the University and beyond. We are pleased to sponsor this community-building program.”

SOMA CCW and Seton Hall will kick off the collaboration with Lunar Fest New Jersey, a celebration of the Year of the Tiger on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from Noon to 3PM at The Woodland in Maplewood, N.J.

The festival will start off with the traditional lion dance to bring good luck and scare away bad luck. It will also feature performers from the New York Chinese Cultural Society and Chinese Theater Works.

“We look forward to working together with Seton Hall University. We are so lucky and proud to have an educational institution in our midst that possesses the resources to promote an inclusive community.”

About SOMA Cross Cultural Works

SOMA Cross Cultural Works (SOMA CCW) was launched in September 2017 as a way to bring the Diwali celebration to SOMA. Diwali Fest NJ 2017 became a widely successful celebration of South Asian culture, drawing thousands from all across the state. The free event featured cultural performances, delicious food and fun crafts for children.

Since then, SOMA CCW has broadened its vision and has brought, or helped bring, other successful — and free — community festivals: Lunar Fest NJ, celebrating Lunar New Year; Hola Fest NJ, celebrating Hispanic Heritage month; and HAPI Fest NJ, celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In addition to organizing free cultural festivals, SOMA CCW’s initiatives include partnering with the local elementary schools and public libraries, supporting local cultural events such as a Holi celebration, movie screenings, and more. For more information, visit www.crossculturalworks.org.

About Seton Hall University

Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership — developing students in mind, heart and spirit — since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 80 rigorous majors, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, US News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek. Seton Hall, which embraces students of all religions, prepares its graduates to be exemplary servant leaders and caring global citizens.

Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey.

A new independent economic analysis of the University found that Seton Hall provides a significant impact on New Jersey’s economy, totaling over $1.6 billion annually and creating and sustaining nearly 10,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.shu.edu.