‘SOMA Rocks’ Concert at The Woodland January 21 to Benefit CHS Music Programs

From the Columbia High School Music Parents Association:

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, music band The Local Heroes presents SOMA Rocks, a singer showcase benefiting CHSMPA (aka The Columbia High School Music Parents Association). For each SOMA Rocks concert, The Local Heroes invites their talented neighbors and members of the South Orange and Maplewood community to be guest vocalists. The singers pick the songs and the band prepares and arranges them. This year’s lineup features guest singers Becky Gulsvig, Danielle Ferland, Jim Moye, Allison Posner, Joanna Young, Heidi Raney, Matt Ramsey – plus The Local Heroes’ Charlie Pollock and Diane Davis. The event will be held at the Woodland in Maplewood, New Jersey at 8pm.

Admission to the event is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition to our main headliner, The Local Heroes Band, CHS Noteworthy, one of the high school’s acapella groups will open the event.

Also, DJ Mike Lehrer will be spinning tunes before and after.

There will be a cash bar, with beer, wine and spirits and complimentary light snacks.

For those with a bigger appetite, we are pleased to announce that Maplewood-based Sandwicheria Food Truck will be selling delicious food from their Peruvian menu during the show. And lastly, awesome merch will be sold at the event….all for a great cause….to benefit Columbia High School’s Music Program for our kids!

And big shout out to our event sponsors: Pollock Properties Group and Elefante.

About CHSMPA

The mission of the Columbia High School Music Parents Association is to promote and maintain an enthusiastic interest in all phases of the CHS Music Program and to facilitate and support its activities. In the past few years, participation in the various chorus, band and orchestra ensembles, as well as music technology has grown by 73% to over 600 students. Our funds fill the gap between what’s in the school budget and what our music teachers.