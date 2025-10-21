SOMSD Students Experience World-Class Performance at Carnegie Hall

From the Fine & Performing Arts department at the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Students from South Orange-Maplewood schools attended the 10th annual Sphinx Virtuosi concert at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 17, continuing a beloved tradition that exposes young people to exceptional musical artistry and cultural leadership.

According to James Manno, supervisor of Visual & Performing Arts for the District, Sphinx Virtuosi, one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras, brought together 18 of the country’s most accomplished professional string players for an evening of pioneering programming and artistic excellence. The ensemble, composed of alumni from the Sphinx Competition, is redefining classical music through innovative performances that bridge tradition and contemporary relevance.

Alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition, these musicians serve as cultural ambassadors each fall season, working to reach new and diverse audiences across the country. Their annual Carnegie Hall appearance has become a celebrated highlight of New York’s fall cultural calendar.

The ensemble has earned widespread critical acclaim for both their live performances and recordings. The New York Times has praised them as “top-notch… more essential at this moment than ever,” while The Strad magazine lauded their “elegant ascent into the upper ranks of string orchestras.” Their debut album, Songs for Our Times, released on Deutsche Grammophon, was called “a knockout” by Gramophone, which highlighted their “consistently polished and passionate performances.”

“I am thrilled to be able to offer students and families the opportunity to experience Sphinx Virtuosi at Carnegie Hall annually,” Manno said. “The first Sphinx concert I attended over 25 years ago, and every concert since, has left a lasting and inspiring impression on me, and I know it has had a similar impact on all who see them live by the reviews I receive from our students and families post show.”

The annual trip represents the District’s ongoing commitment to providing students with access to world-class cultural experiences that inspire artistic growth and broaden perspectives, Manno said.

Students who attended were Anna Cox, Seyla Byrne, Eloise McDonald, Nic Mansfield, Dara Byrne, Madeline Thompson-Ruiz, Faith Ken-Kwofie, Jude Ken-Kwofie, Irma Aksakal, Ela Aksakal, Kristen Tanzer, Willem Tanzer, Daphne Berkovits, Otto Bowen, Butch Bowen, Jessie Gallogly and Desmond Bennett.