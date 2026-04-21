SOPAC Announces Farida Sherif as 2026 Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award Recipient

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is proud to announce the recipient of the 2026 Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award, along with a group of students also recognized for their outstanding artistic work.

This year’s award recipient is Farida Sherif, a senior at Verona High School and a participant in SOPAC’s Inspired Minds Young Artist Exhibition over the past several years. Selected by an award committee, Farida’s work stood out for its strength, individuality, and compelling artistic voice, making a lasting impression on the review panel. Sherif will be presented with the award at the Inspired Minds Exhibition Gallery Opening Reception on May 14 at 5PM.

Nominated by her teacher, Helene McKelvey-McLaughlin, Farida’s artistic journey reflects both resilience and growth. As McKelvey-McLaughlin shared, art became a powerful form of communication for Farida when she first arrived in a new country. Since then, she has developed a practice that is both technically strong and deeply connected to her personal experience and perspective.

Moved by the strength of this year’s applicants, SOPAC Board member Marc Chalom generously expanded support for the award this year, allowing for the recognition of additional students. SOPAC is pleased to acknowledge honorable mention recipients Caia Cook (7th Grade, South Orange Middle School), Austin Fisher (7th Grade, South Orange Middle School), and Ian Ortiz (12th Grade, Central High School, Newark) for their outstanding talent, dedication, and developing artistic voice. Each of these students was nominated by a teacher who has worked closely with them – educators who recognized not only their creative ability, but their commitment, growth, and engagement with the artistic process.

“What stood out this year was not just the level of talent, but the clarity of voice and individuality each student brought to their work,” said Linda Beard, Director of Arts Education, SOPAC. “It is an honor to support these young artists at such an important moment in their creative journeys.”

The Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award was created to celebrate and support young artists at a pivotal stage in their development. Named in honor of Paul Bartick, whose long-standing commitment to SOPAC reflects a deep belief in the power of the arts to shape lives and build connection, the award recognizes students who are actively engaging in their creative practice and beginning to define their artistic voice.

Each year, students are nominated by their teachers, an essential part of the award process. These nominations come from educators who work with students every day, who witness their growth, their persistence, and the way they respond to both success and challenge in their artistic journey. All nominees are participants in SOPAC’s Arts in Education programs, connecting the award directly to SOPAC’s mission to inspire and nurture young artists in our community.

“This award has always been about recognizing young artists who are doing the work, finding their voice, and committing themselves to their craft. From the beginning, the goal has been to encourage them to keep going,” explains Paul Bartick. “Seeing the level of talent and dedication in this year’s students is a powerful reminder of why that support matters. Supporting young artists at this stage, when they’re discovering who they are and what they want to say, is incredibly important. It’s an honor to play a small part in that journey.”

SOPAC is honored to support and uplift the next generation of artists and looks forward to following their continued creative journeys. This year’s nominations are a powerful reminder that behind every young artist is a teacher who saw something, nurtured it, and chose to lift it up.

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About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines, and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

SOPAC opened its doors in 2006, born from a shared vision of the South Orange Village Trustees and Seton Hall University as the centerpiece of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, SOPAC continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone for the region — an economic driver for the community and a catalyst for artistic opportunity — while looking ahead to its next chapter of impact and growth.