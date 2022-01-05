SOPAC Announces Jazz in the Loft 2022 Series Lineup

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

Kick off the new year with Jazz in the Loft, a South Orange Performing Arts Center concert series curated and hosted by Grammy-winning bassist John Lee. On Sunday nights, hear world-class artists from the region in the cabaret-style setting of the SOPAC Loft. The 2022 Jazz in the Loft series is dedicated to Lee Boswell-May, longtime curator of the program.

Tickets are $20. All shows begin at 7PM. The series lineup includes:

January 9: Ty Stephens “Standard Tyme” featuring (the) SoulJaazz

This multi-talented entertainer has brought his urban-tinged sound that blends Jazz, Funk and R&B around the world.

(Please note, out of an abundance of caution regarding Covid-19, capacity for this performance has been reduced to 50%.)

February 6: Mark Gross Quartet

For 30 years, this Gospel-influenced saxophonist toured with some of the biggest names in Jazz. He is currently the Director of Jazz Instruction at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

March 6: Freddie Hendrix Quartet

He’s an accomplished trumpeter, composer, arranger and educator from Teaneck who has worked with the likes of the Count Basie Orchestra and Alicia Keys.

April 10: Roseanna Vitro

This Grammy-nominated vocalist has toured internationally as a Jazz Ambassador.

Covid-19:

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.