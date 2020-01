From SOPAC:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Sumberg as its new executive director. An extensive national search targeted the former Executive Director of the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation as a highly qualified candidate, and Sumberg quickly stood out while . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.