SOPAC Announces Rhythm & Blues Shows in December

This month, audiences have two opportunities to experience Rhythm & Blues in the SOPAC Loft. On December 11, hear the smooth, soulful vocals of E.R.I.C. (Extra Rich In Class). On December 18, get your groove on with Blues bassist Mike Griot, his band Blues People and a whole host of special guests.

A Night With E.R.I.C. (Extra Rich In Class) and special musical vocal guest MECCA

SAT, DEC 11 at 8PM

Tickets: $30 at SOPACnow.org

E.R.I.C. (Extra Rich In Class) is the performing alter ego of Soul man Eric Harris. This dynamic debonair evokes the spirit of artists like Luther Vandross, Bill Withers and Barry White through timeless songs. A singer and pianist, E.R.I.C. has been called, “the siren song of sultry.” He’s known for his Friday night shows at Par 440 in Short Hills.

Watch E.R.I.C. in action here.

Mike Griot Presents

A 10 Year Celebration of the South Orange International Blues Festival

SAT, DEC 18 at 8PM

Tickets: $25 at SOPACnow.org

Join bassist Mike Griot for a night of world-class Blues talent. Experience Blues People, a Blues megaband featuring Kelton Cooper on vocals and guitar, Gene Lake on drums, Victor Burks on keyboards and vocals, and Mike Griot on bass. Special guests include Dave Fields, a NY Blues Hall of Famer and super-guitarist, Michael Hill, a Master Blues Artist, Eliza Neals, a prolific songwriter, pianist, and one-of-a-kind live performer, and Popa Chubby, a guitarist who has been hard rocking the Blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 30 years.

This concert is a celebration of the South Orange/South Mountain International Blues Festival, which started at Flood’s Hill in South Orange in 2010, moved to South Mountain Reservation in 2011 and continued to deliver live music to fans for the next decade.



