SOPAC Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with Kurt Elling, Endea Owens & More

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) welcomes Jazz Appreciation Month, sharing a roster of award-winning artists, including singers, instrumentalists, creative composers & master improvisers. The organization presents a variety of Mainstage events, plus local legends performing for its iconic Jazz in the Loft series, curated by bassist & producer John Lee.

“Jazz is more than music — it’s a way for us to communicate with each other and appreciate our similarities and differences,” says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “When I hear this music, I feel energized, inspired, and full of joy. I’m excited to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with our SOPAC community.”

SOPAC kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month on the Mainstage with Grammy Award-winning singer and band leader Kurt Elling performing his tribute to Weather Report on Thursday, April 3. Assembling a fierce ensemble that features Mike Moreno, Joey Calderazzo, Essiet Essiet & Marcus Finnie, Elling celebrates the sounds, concepts & breakthroughs that render Weather Report among the most influential outfits of the 20th century. Then on Friday, April 11, master storyteller Jane Monheit commands the stage with her crystalline voice, sharing brilliant arrangements of standard tunes, plus music from her 2024 release Jane Monheit.

On Sunday, April 13, guitar hero Dave Stryker hits the SOPAC Loft with his classic organ trio. A local legend, he brings Blues, Bebop, and fanciful arrangements of Funk, Soul & Pop tunes to his lively sets. Endea Owens & The Cookout smokes the bandstand on Friday, April 18. Featuring guest vocalist Shenel Johns, this outfit serves up sizzling rhythms, buoyant melodies, Funk, Soul and plenty of Hard Bop side dishes. And to close out the month, SOPAC’s program partner Seton Hall University presents its annual Faculty Ensemble, a part of its Jazz ’n the Loft concert series, on Tuesday, April 22.

“We always have a great time during Jazz Appreciation Month,” says Programming Director Dan Stankus. “But this year, I’m so excited to welcome some artists I’ve admired for years, including Endea and Kurt. I know tons of our patrons have grown up with Weather Report, and many — like me — discovered their music later on. It’s going to be a great show and a fantastic month of music.”

Beyond April, SOPAC continues expanding its Jazz and Black American Music programming with Blues in the Loft featuring Blues People, Dave Keyes & Chuck Lambert on Sunday, May 4; The Glenn Miller Orchestra on Thursday, May 15; Emeline Michel on Thursday, May 22; and Avery*Sunshine on Friday, June 6.

Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report

THU, APR 3 at 7PM

Master of the mic Kurt Elling brings his storytelling and signature improvising to SOPAC in tribute to Weather Report! From Wayne Shorter’s imaginative harmony to the legendary hookup between Jaco Pastorius and Joe Zawinul, Elling celebrates the sheer magic every generation has come to love about Weather Report. Don’t miss the Grammy Award-winning singer and band leader interpret hits like “Mysterious Traveller,” “Teen Town” & “Birdland,” plus lesser known gems.

Jane Monheit

FRI, APR 11 at 7:30PM

Spring is sprung at SOPAC when Jane Monheit takes the stage! Her crystalline voice and storytelling rivaled only by her charm and charisma, the Grammy-nominated vocalist shares music from her 2024 release Jane Monheit. Don’t miss your chance to hear Monheit and her ensemble perform what have become famed arrangements of standard tunes from Stephen Sondheim, Ivan Lins & more!

Jazz in the Loft: Dave Stryker

SUN, APR 13 at 7PM

Curated by Grammy Award-winning producer John Lee, Jazz in the Loft features award-winning artists from and beyond the greater SOMA area who are master improvisers and consummate band leaders. Blues, Bebop, Bossa — as long as it’s swinging, you’ll hear it at SOPAC! This performance features local legend and frequent Steely Dan opener Dave Stryker leading his energetic organ trio.

Endea Owens & The Cookout

FRI, APR 18 at 7:30PM

Just in time for Jazz Appreciation Month, Grammy Award-winning bassist & composer Endea Owens debuts on the SOPAC Mainstage with her deep-pocket band The Cookout. As nimble as it is foundational, her sound serves up bouncing rhythms, buoyant melodies, Funk, Soul and plenty of Hard Bop chops. Special guest vocalist Shenel Johns joins the celebration alongside a full band of master improvisers. This Cookout feeds the mind, body & spirit!

Jazz ’n the Hall Concert Series

Seton Hall Faculty Ensemble

TUE, APR 22 at 7:30PM

The talented artists and committed educators of the Seton Hall Faculty Ensemble return to SOPAC for an evening of thrilling tunes & tight arrangements. When these hard-swinging musicians take center stage — and plenty of high-octane solos — they captivate audiences of all ages! Don’t miss this special performance that spotlights local talent of global impact.

Blues in the Loft

Curated by Mike Griot

SUN, MAY 4 at 7PM

Join world-class artists & local legends for the Blues in the Loft concert series live at the SOPAC Loft. Whether you’re seeking some slow burners, classic Funk grooves, tear-your-heart-out ballads, or down-home shuffles, Blues is the Loft is the event for you! This event features Blues People, Dave Keyes & Chuck Lambert.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

THU, MAY 15 at 7:30PM

The Glenn Miller Orchestra swings through SOPAC! Experience the live energy of the big band era powered by an 18-piece ensemble of leading soloists and arrangers. Performing hits like “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade,” hidden gems like “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “Rainbow Rhapsody,” “Everybody Loves My Baby,” and “That’s Sabotage,” and many more Miller-style tunes, this high-octane outfit shares lush, engaging renditions of timeless music.

Emeline Michel

THU, MAY 22 at 7:30PM

Emeline Michel is full of surprises — and she’s unveiling them all on the SOPAC Mainstage! The internationally loved singer, master entertainer & global ambassador shares her rich vocals and a lively set that bonds traditional Haitian rhythms from Compas, Twoubadou and Rara with Pop, Jazz & Blues styles. Don’t miss this exhilarating performance that invites listeners to get up on their feet and move to the groove!

Avery*Sunshine

FRI, JUN 6 at 7:30PM

2025 Grammy Award winner for Best Progressive R&B Album, Avery*Sunshine delights audiences with her intimate storytelling, soul-driven originals & smooth vocals. This season, she brings her energetic ensemble to the SOPAC Mainstage, performing celebratory music that draws from Neo-soul, R&B, Gospel, Funk & more! Don’t miss this uplifting set live at SOPAC.

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.