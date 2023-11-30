SOPAC Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin Ends Tenure at Performing Arts Center

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center announces that Executive Director, Stephen Beaudoin, will leave his position January 19, 2024 to accept a new position as President and CEO of The Music School of Delaware.

Since joining SOPAC, Beaudoin has collaborated with staff, volunteers, board, and artists to fulfill SOPAC’s mission. He brought his passion and energy to articulating a vision, strategy, and goals for SOPAC. And he engaged community leaders and supporters to strengthen SOPAC’s relationships with them.

Focusing on expanding and diversifying SOPAC’s programming, he created SOPAC’s Creative Community Brain Trust. Beaudoin broadened SOPAC’s Mainstage and Loft programs to encompass more diverse representation, artistic disciplines, and forms, including the introduction of new series, such as New Voices, New Visions; Broadway in Concert; Ladies of Laughter; What Matters Now?; and Healing Sounds in the Loft; Blues, Roots & BBQ; and Jammin’ in the Loft.

SOPAC presented a range of exceptional artists under Beaudoin’s leadership, which included Grammy nominee Emily King; singer-songwriter Eleri Ward; classical crossover ensemble Sons of Serendip; vocalist Jimmie Herrod; Afro-Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martínez; and SOMA backStage Reading Series developing new works in collaboration with SOMA Stage.

Beaudoin has a deep and long history in performing arts management; prior to joining SOPAC, he held leadership positions with The Washington Chorus, Maryland Symphony Orchestra, and PHAME in Portland, OR.

SOPAC’s Board Chair, Douglas Newman stated, “During his tenure at SOPAC, Stephen demonstrated acumen as a community ambassador and performing arts management leader. SOPAC’s Board of Governors thanks him for his dedicated service and wishes him success in his next endeavor.”

SOPAC’s Board has initiated a search committee to lead the recruitment process for a new Executive Director. In the interim, Newman will oversee SOPAC’s day-to-day operations.

# # #

About SOPAC

Since 2006, South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.