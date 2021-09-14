SOPAC Postpones Performances, Gala After Damage from Ida

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

As you have likely heard, SOPAC has been forced to reschedule our September shows and events, which unfortunately includes our “SOPAC is SO Back” celebration on September 25th. We promise to reschedule, to gather together on a future date, to show our appreciation for our devoted patrons, members, sponsors, and funders and celebrate the resilience of SOPAC.

Further details on the effects of Ida may be found HERE , including information on how you can help, if you so choose.

SOPAC is SO Ready to welcome you back but not until we repair the necessary damages from the storm, and it is safe to do so.

The Village at SOPAC Remains Open During Storm Recovery

That being said, you can now enjoy movies on the big screen! The Village at SOPAC remains open while recovery efforts are underway at SOPAC.

See more information about SOPAC here:

Dear SOPAC Friends,

We hope you and your families remained safe during Hurricane Ida and continue to stay healthy as we still face the effects of Covid.