SOPAC Welcomes Two Dynamic Leaders to its Board of Governors

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is thrilled to announce two additions to its Board of Governors: Jason Conn, and Dan Kaslow – each bringing fresh energy and passion to SOPAC’s artistic mission.

“We’re so excited to welcome Dan and Jason to our Board of Governors,” says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “At this critical moment when federal arts funding faces dramatic cuts, these community members are stepping forward to ensure that creativity continues to flourish in our vibrant community!”

The new board members join SOPAC’s other dedicated board members, including Board Chair Aida Jones, in their commitment to elevating North Jersey’s cultural landscape. Jones says of the new additions, “SOPAC has always been a place where passion meets purpose—a space that brings people together through the power of the arts. As we enter our 20th Anniversary season, I’m genuinely excited to welcome Dan and Jason. Their deep commitment to this community and love of the arts are exactly what we need as we look to the future.”

Jason Conn joined the SOPAC Board of Directors in May 2025. Jason and his wife Karen live in Millburn, NJ with their 3 children, after moving from NYC in 2007. The Conns are active in Millburn and neighboring communities, participating in activities and events that have enriched their lives and strengthened their bonds with neighbors and friends.

Jason is an accomplished professional in the financial industry. Over the course of his career, he has worked in leadership positions in technology, product management and risk management at global banks and consulting firms. His focus is to deliver outstanding results by developing talent and build lasting relationships with clients and colleagues alike.

Jason has a deep love for live music, which has been a source of joy and personal fulfillment throughout his life. Jason and Karen spend much of their free time traveling the country to see performances in venues of all sizes. Jason has come to SOPAC to bring together his professional skills with his personal passions to make a meaningful impact on the local community.

A long-time fan of SOPAC, Conn explains that he is “overjoyed to be joining SOPAC and getting to see how it works from the other side of the footlights. I’m excited to play my part in helping SOPAC to bring art, performances, and arts education to my community.”

Dan Kaslow is a 40-year resident of Maplewood. Despite having no particular arts skills, he has been engaged with non-profit arts organizations for over twenty-five years. He has served as a Board member, consultant and mentor for companies involved in theater, dance, music, performance and craft. He also created and developed his own non-profit, SeniorStudio, a highly popular and unique art and education program specifically designed for underserved local seniors.

He has been attending theater and music performances in New York City since his teenage years, learning how to navigate NJ Transit and New York subways. He’s been a regular at SOPAC since its opening and a long-time member. Currently he volunteers as an usher and looks forward to sharing his view from the ground floor with fellow Board members.

In recent years he has been dedicated to researching the history of Maplewood and published Maplewood Compendium in 2022. The book provides capsule histories, beginning in 1680, across an array of topics all associated with some aspects of Maplewood.

Kaslow continues to be active in many local and civic organizations including the South Mountain Conservancy where he served as treasurer and benefactor of its Wildflower Sculpture Garden. Past local non-profit affiliations include serving as president of Friends of the Maplewood Library, board member of What Exit? theater company and docent with Durand-Hedden House.

During his professional career, he ran a corporate consulting practice that focused on market development, research and analysis and provided pro-bono services to non-profit organizations. He has an engineering degree from Tufts and a master’s degree in finance and marketing from NYU Business School. He has two grown children living in Brooklyn and Chicago who attended the Maplewood school system and have far greater artistic talent than their dad.

“SOPAC isn’t just a venue—it’s the beating heart of our cultural community,” Kaslow emphasizes. “I’m committed to ensuring it doesn’t merely survive but truly thrives as a beacon of artistic excellence!”

SOPAC celebrates Conn, and Kaslow for their extraordinary dedication and for bringing their remarkable expertise, creative vision, and generous spirit to advance its mission: creating unforgettable, life-changing artistic experiences for our diverse and dynamic community!

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.