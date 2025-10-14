SOPAC’s Annual Giants of Jazz Honors Paquito D’Rivera in a Milestone Celebration

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces that the 26th Annual Giants of Jazz concert will honor the extraordinary Paquito D’Rivera—a 16-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning musician whose brilliance bridges the worlds of jazz and classical music. The celebration takes place Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:30 PM, and is produced by Grammy Award-winning bassist and long-time Giants of Jazz producer John Lee.

Now in its 26th year, Giants of Jazz has become an iconic annual tradition—a fan-favorite event that brings together an all-star lineup of musicians to celebrate the legends who define the jazz art form. This year’s concert holds special significance as part of SOPAC’s 20th Anniversary Season, honoring a musician who has been part of the SOPAC’s story from the very beginning.

When SOPAC opened its doors in 2006, Paquito D’Rivera performed on its inaugural concert, The Music of Two Worlds, alongside Yo-Yo Ma, Brenda Feliciano, and Imani Winds. Nearly two decades later, SOPAC celebrates both its artistic legacy and the return of a true giant whose music helped launch its very first season.

“Giants of Jazz has always been about honoring the musicians who have shaped the history and spirit of this art form,” says producer John Lee. “This year is deeply meaningful—not only are we celebrating Paquito’s remarkable career, but we’re also honoring his role in SOPAC’s own beginnings. It’s a full-circle moment that perfectly captures what this event is all about: artistry, history, and community.”

Paquito D’Rivera’s groundbreaking career defies categorization. From his early years in Havana performing with the Cuban National Symphony and co-founding the innovative ensemble Irakere, to his global work with Dizzy Gillespie’s United Nation Orchestra, D’Rivera has inspired generations with his virtuosity, creativity, and cultural fusion. His 30+ solo recordings, international orchestral performances, and countless collaborations have earned him a place among the most influential musicians of our time.

This year’s Giants of Jazz lineup includes Eric Alexander, Don Braden, Alex Collins, Steve Davis, Essiet Essiet Okon, Roberta Gambarini, Mark Gross, Freddie Hendrix, Karl Latham, Jeb Patton, Rufus Reid, Evan Sherman, Erena Terakubo, Yotam Silberstein, and more to be announced.

Adding to the excitement, SOPAC invites guests to extend the celebration with an exclusive Giants of Jazz VIP Experience. VIP ticket holders enjoy a prime orchestra seat and access to the post-performance VIP Reception and jam session with the event’s musicians—an intimate and festive after-party featuring a gourmet buffet, one drink voucher, and a cash bar. This special gathering offers fans a rare opportunity to mingle with the artists and keep the music going long into the evening.

“Giants of Jazz is one of SOPAC’s most treasured traditions—a night that embodies everything we love about live performance,” says Lana Rogachevskaya, Executive Director of SOPAC. “It’s especially meaningful this year as we mark SOPAC’s 20th Anniversary by honoring an artist who helped us launch our very first concert. This celebration reminds us how far we’ve come and the incredible community that has grown around our stage.”

# # # #

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.