South Orange Downtown Spotlights Black Entrepreneurs and Community Leaders

From South Orange Downtown:

Members of the public are invited to join South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village on Friday, February 3 from 7-9pm at Papillon 25 (25 Valley Street) for a special Black History Month celebration, recognizing black entrepreneurs and community leaders in the district and the indelible impact they have made on this community. Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music from Valarie Adams & The Dimensions and a cash bar while mingling with business owners and SOMA community members.

FEATURED ENTREPRENEURS & COMMUNITY LEADERS:

