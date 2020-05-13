South Orange Native Mia Goldstein’s ‘I Miss the Outside’ Video Goes Viral

Mia Goldstein, Columbia High School Class of 2015 and a current senior at the University of Texas in Austin, has produced a coronavirus video parody to the tune of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” that has garnered upwards of 100,000 views on Facebook.

While Goldstein has fun with the absurdities of quarantine (backed-up laundry, people taking up bread baking), she’s also participating in some social commentary (Fauci and Gov. Cuomo get some kudos, the President … not so much) and she’s working to spread a serious message in a fun way: Stay at home. Make and wear your mask. Keep a sense of humor.

Wrote Mia’s mom Laura Griffin on Facebook on May 6:

It’s been a week since Mia Goldstein dropped her parody of Mr. Brightside called “I Miss the Outside” — created while putting off those senior thesis revisions. 😂 I’m posting it again for those who missed it the first time around and to help her reach 100K views on FB. (It’s at 94K and climbing). If you haven’t already seen it, enjoy! If you feel like like it, tag a friend and share a laugh. 😊

Goldstein’s video post has been shared more than 1,000 times and garnered more than 1,300 comments. Watch it here: