South Orange Village Announces The Pierro Gallery Grand Opening Reception on Wednesday, April 17th 

From South Orange Village:

CONTACT: Blake Smith at arts@southorange.org

EVENT: The Pierro Gallery Grand Opening Reception

EVENT DATE: Wednesday, April 17th, 6:30-8:30pm

EVENT PLACE: Baird Community Center, 5 Mead St, South Orange, NJ

South Orange Village is thrilled to announce the Grand Re-opening of the Pierro Gallery, a vibrant space dedicated to showcasing the talent and creativity of established and emerging artists. The Gallery, celebrating 30 years of creativity and inspiration, invites the community to join in the celebration with the inaugural exhibition “Showcasing South Orange,” which proudly displays the art of the local South Orange artist community.

Located in the Baird Community Center, the Pierro Gallery aims to serve as a hub for artistic exploration, cultural exchange, and community engagement. The Gallery’s mission is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where creativity thrives, artists flourish and the community comes together to celebrate the transformative power of art.

“We are excited to open our doors and welcome the community into our gallery,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “Our goal is to create a dynamic and accessible space for artists to showcase their work and for community members to experience the beauty and diversity of our local arts scene.”

“The Gallery of South Orange” in the original Baird Center was officially renamed the “Pierro Gallery of South Orange” in 2001 in honor of the late Lennie Pierro. He co-founded the gallery with his wife Judy Wukitsch and was recognized for his impact and advocacy of the arts in South Orange. Pierro, who was a fine artist, long-time South Orange resident and an active member of the community, sought to bring fine art to his town as a co-operative effort between the town, the residents and artists.

The Grand Re-opening event will take place on Wednesday, April 17th from 6:30-8:30pm at The Baird Community Center, 5 Mead St, South Orange. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Gallery’s inaugural exhibition, featuring a curated selection of artwork by local South Orange artists. The event will also feature live music, refreshments, and opportunities to meet and mingle with the artists. Admission is free, and all are welcome to join in the celebration.

For more information about the Pierro Gallery and its upcoming events and exhibitions, please visit www.southorange.org or follow South Orange Village on social media. If you are interested in curating a show at the Gallery, please contact arts@southorange.org. If you would like to be on the Recreation and Cultural Affairs mailing list, sign up for the Recreation “News Flash” Newsletter at: https://www.southorange.org/list.aspx

