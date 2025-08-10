‘Summer Nights’ Movies are back on Flood’s Hill

The annual August outdoor “Summer Nights” movies under the stars return to Flood’s Hill this week with The Wild Robot.

The series kicks begins August 13 at 8 p.m. (or when the sun goes down) but the party gets started at 7 p.m. with a family-friendly dance party with DJ Lou.

The Wild Robot is a heartwarming adventure for all ages. Showtime begins when the sun goes down, so come early to claim your spot and get some dancing in before settling in for the movie.

Upcoming movies are:

August 20: Minecraft: The Movie

August 27: Wicked (Sing-Along)

All movies are free and family friendly.

Summer doesn’t last forever, so bring your blankets, your friends and your family and take advantage of the summer nights while they last.

The outdoor programs are subject to change with inclement weather.