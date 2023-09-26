SZA & Other Familiar SOMA Faces Featured in ‘Tommy Families’ Ad Campaign

Maplewood native, Columbia High School Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist SZA — aka Solana Rowe — is featured, along with family members, in a fall campaign for the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

The campaign, dubbed “Tommy Families,” incudes the tag: “We’re redefining together-time, a reflection of what it means

to be united – in how we think, how we act, and how we connect.”

Per the website, featuring “SZA WITH HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS”:

“A distinct force in contemporary R&B, SZA joins her family and loved ones in a quintessentially American household. Feeling at home, SZA and her family & friends represent the future of music and the aspirations of Americana.”

The campaign also features legendary producer Quincy Jones and his family.

The SZA ads include familiar faces to SOMA residents, including SZA’s mom, Audrey Rowe, the long-time Program Director at the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, as well as SZA’s number one fan — her dad Abdul Mubarak-Rowe.

“I’m so inspired by the creative icons that have come before me and the foundation that they’ve laid,” SZA said in a news release announcing the campaign. “I’m excited and honored to build my legacy as a creative alongside a brand as established and influential as Tommy Hilfiger. It’s been a great experience with the brand and so special to share with my close family and friends.”