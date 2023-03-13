Arts & CultureMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

The Adult School Continues Celebrating its 90th Anniversary with Two Special Spring Events

by The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School
From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

A much-anticipated event since 2006, this year’s The Best of Likely Stories is taking place at The Woodland on March 27 and is just one of the many exciting events planned to celebrate SOMAS’ 90th anniversary. The evening features seasoned actors voicing brilliant stories with live musical interludes, and followed by an after-party with wine and dessert.

“This is the year we celebrate some of our favorites, the stories that resonated with us and landed with oomph,” director Emily Zacharias says. Music will play a big role in that added oomph: after each of the three story performances, “the musicians will create music that extends the ‘afterglow’ of the stories’ impact” Emily explains.

The actors, all well-known for stage, television, and film roles, include Messeret Stroman Wheeler (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, The Sopranos, Law & Order); Zach Grenier (leading player on The Good Wife,Tony nominee for 33 Variations, awarded “Atlantic Stage Co. favorite”), and Emily Zacharias (Likely Stories director/actor, We Crashed, Law & Order, NY stage Veteran). Musician Bill Tally will be leading on keyboard, Ben Williams on trombone, and Ahmondylla Best on African percussion.

The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. Limited Reserved Seating available, as well as General Admission. Get your tickets here.

And on April 27: Nancy Solomon, senior reporter and the founding editor of New Jersey Public Radio, will join us to discuss her true-crime podcast Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery. Solomon will discuss how a political reporter came to make a true crime podcast, how she made it and what makes a podcast successful. After the talk, SOMAS will present Solomon with the Gus & Thelma Sickles Award for Lifelong Learning, followed by a wine-and-dessert reception. Thursday, April 27, 7-9pm. Get your tickets here.

