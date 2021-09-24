The Adult School to Host the Eva Samo Lecture, a Virtual Event on Sept. 29

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

THE EVA SAMO LECTURE: VIRTUAL EVENT

DR. RALPH BUULTJENS: THE POST-PANDEMIC WORLD: CAN AMERICA REMAIN #1?

In recent years, unexpected and dramatic changes have taken place in the global political and economic landscape: America is challenged by China and Russia; old alignments are destabilized in Asia, Europe and other regions; new wars erupt in the Middle East; a Technological Revolution is underway and the Corona pandemic has had a profound impact. Are these and other happenings symbols of a new global era? Is our world being re-made? Who will be the winners and losers? In this context, can America remain #1? Can our political system cope?

PROFESSOR RALPH BUULTJENS will discuss these vital questions and their impact on America’s future. Long-time professor at New York University and Cambridge University (UK), Professor Buultjens is a well-known analyst of international affairs. Author of several books and a media commentator, he has received many awards and has been a regular speaker at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School for many years.

This year, Professor Buultjens will dedicate his talk to Eva Samo, who has devoted nearly 60 years to inspiring, planning, and producing noteworthy classes and events for the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. She will celebrate her 100th birthday on November 1.

Read more about Eva here

EVENT DETAILS:

Wednesday, September 29th, 7:00-8:30pm

$25, Virtual Event (Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants)

Click here to register, or sign up for course 0001 at: www.somadultschool.org