Columbia High Student-Athletes Lee & Parlin Honored by Essex County Athletic Directors Assn

The following press release is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Two Columbia High School (CHS) scholar-athletes were honored by the Essex County Athletic Directors Association with the Karen Fuccello Scholar-Athlete Award

CHS football and boys lacrosse player Ethan Parlin was honored as the high school’s top male scholar-athlete. Parlin has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he intends to major in finance.

“It is an honor to be selected for the Karen Fuccello Scholar-Athlete Award,” said Parlin. “I thank my parents, friends, and coaches for their endless support. This award challenges any athlete to go beyond athletic fields and try new things, which is something I truly admire about it. We are more than just players, we are people, and I look forward to congratulating the future CHS athletes who receive the award.”

Mei Lee of the CHS girls tennis and fencing team was named the high school’s top female scholar-athlete. Lee has committed to the University of California-San Diego, where she intends to major in probability and statistics.

“I am incredibly grateful for being named Columbia’s top athlete,” said Lee. “Sports have been an integral part of my life, as are the coaches and teammates I’ve met along the way. Parting with the team is bittersweet, but I am so excited to see what they can do in the coming years. This wouldn’t have been possible without them, so thank you so much!”

Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District, offered his congratulations to the scholar-athletes.

“Both Ethan and Mei are outstanding individuals who have brought tremendous pride to their teams, their high school, and their school district,” Gilbert said. “As a former athletic coach, I know that no scholar-athlete achieves this level of success without the support of a loving family, and so I thank and congratulate Ethan and Mei’s parents for everything they have done to support their athletic and academic endeavors. I also want to thank their coaches and teachers for bringing out the best in our student-scholars every day.”

The award is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School athletic director. This award is given to Essex County’s top scholar-athletes.