The Village at SOPAC to Host Red Nose Day Richard Curtis Movie Marathon May 26

From Brandon Jones of Cinema Lab:

My dear friend and business partner, Luke Parker Bowles, is once again on a humanitarian mission. Each year, Luke raises money and awareness for Red Nose Day through a movie marathon. Red Nose Day was founded by Richard Curtis under Comic Relief and this is no laughing matter. Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign to end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children. This year it is even more important, given the disgraceful treatment of children in Ukraine.

This year, there are 2 ways for you to support this cause:

You may simply donate – https://sopac.cinemalab.com/donate?fbclid=IwAR0s7QM2vQs2wPkLlZZAyMWEI2RvM-_0Cb70GS4sacbDfMlzxjPM2d_7pXk Or, Join Luke and other movie fans to watch the movie marathon (of Richard Curtis films) in person at The Village – a Cinema Lab (One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ) on May 26.

8:00 am – FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5040

10:30 am – ABOUT TIME – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5043

1:00 pm – NOTTING HILL – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5041

3:30 pm – TRASH – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5045

6:00 pm – MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5044

8:30 pm – YESTERDAY – https://ticketing.cinemalab.com/#/order/seats/?showtimeId=0101-5042

Thank you so much.

Brandon Jones