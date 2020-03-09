Time Magazine Cover Features Art by South Orange-Maplewood’s Bisa Butler

South Orange-Maplewood native, Columbia High School Hall of Famer and internationally renowned artist Bisa Butler has made the cover of Time magazine. Butler’s quilted art piece featuring 2004 Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai is one of 100 covers being produced as part of Time’s 100 Women of the Year — Time’s list of the most influential women of the past century.

