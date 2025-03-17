Trans Authors Rally Against Anti-Trans Action At Montclair Literary Event March 28

The following is a press release from Pride Center of Montclair:

Montclair, NJ – As over 650 anti-trans bills were introduced last year, and amid escalating efforts to roll back rights and erase trans history from official records, Pride Center of Montclair, in partnership with EDGE New Jersey, announces a defiant celebration of trans literary voices.

“TRANScending Stories – Celebrating the Works of Trans Authors,” on March 28, brings together trans and nonbinary authors for a first-of-its-kind literary event, coinciding with International Transgender Day of Visibility. The timing is particularly poignant: just weeks after the Nation Park Service eliminated all references to transgender and queer people from its website and most recently, pages dedicated key activists, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who helped spark the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 that launched the modern LGBTQIA2S+ rights movement, have been shut down.

“When governments attempt to erase our existence from historical records and limit our rights through legislation, storytelling becomes an act of resistance,” says Jaye McBride, co-creator of the event. “This isn’t just a book fair—it’s a declaration that trans stories matter and will be heard.”

The groundbreaking event features:

Readings from the award-winning trans authors themselves

Inspiring talks from celebrated trans and non-binary authors

Engage in meaningful conversations with the creators behind the stories

Panel discussions on literary activism and resistance

Resources for defending trans rights

Community dialogue on preserving trans history

Trans and nonbinary people have always been part of our history, enriching our culture with their experiences, creativity, and resilience.

“Allyship is more than standing beside our trans siblings, family, and friends—it’s manifested through actively celebrating their artistic contributions and ensuring their stories remain in our cultural conversation. At ‘TRANScending Stories,’ Pride Center of Montclair creates a space where trans literary voices aren’t just included but centered and revered,” says Marie Cottrell, Founder and Executive Director of Pride Center of Montclair. “In this moment when trans history faces erasure from official records, each poem, memoir, and novel by a trans author becomes a powerful testament to resilience and creativity.”

“True allies don’t just acknowledge trans existence—they champion trans excellence and fight to preserve trans narratives. These authors aren’t simply writing—they’re creating legacies that will inspire generations to come,” Cottrell said. “By gathering to honor trans literary voices, we declare our unwavering commitment to a world where trans stories are recognized as vital threads in our shared human experience.”

Joann McEniry, chief strategy officer of EDGE New Jersey, says “In a time when we face bans on books by, for, and about trans and non-binary people, EDGE New Jersey is resolutely committed to uplifting queer voices through our robust lending library dedicated to these vital stories. Recognizing that the strength of our movement lies in collaboration, we are proud to partner with the Pride Center of Montclair in this essential work and welcome the TRANScending Stories Event to our library.”

Co-creator of the event, Petra Simone Kraus adds, “Telling your story is an act of courage, baring your soul to the world. Publishing your story is leaving the essence of you for the next generation and what can be. “TRANScending Stories” creates space for these voices to be heard, celebrated, and preserved. Through storytelling and community connection, we honor the past while building a stronger future together. “

Trans authors are invited to participate. Sign up to table, sell books, and connect with readers in a space that elevates trans voices and fosters community.

Calling All Trans Authors!

Are you a trans author? This is your opportunity to shine! Trans and non-binary authors are invited to table and sell their books at this event. Connect with readers, share their work, and build community.

How to Participate:

If you’re a trans author interested in showcasing your work, reserve your spot today! Sign up here. Contact [email protected] for more details.

EVENT DETAILS:

TRANScending Stories – Celebrating the Works of Trans Authors

March 28, 2025, 5-9 p.m.

35 Waterview Blvd, Parsippany, NJ

Free Admission

Register here to attend.