Under Cover Music Fest Rescheduled for Sunday, June 1

From South Orange Downtown:

With showers and thunderstorms in Saturday’s forecast, Under Cover Music Fest is officially moving to its rain date: Sunday, June 1, and shifting to a new time of 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. An incredible day of music and community—just one day later, with a small update to the lineup!

This free, outdoor festival takes over the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street, South Orange, NJ) with eight incredible cover bands, family-friendly fun, and a huge variety of food and drink. Whether you’re a fan of Motown, rock, soul, or indie vibes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Under Cover Music Fest is all about bringing the community together to celebrate great music, local businesses, and the vibrant energy of the downtown,” said Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “Shifting to Sunday gives us the best opportunity to deliver the full experience we’ve planned — and we’re excited to welcome everyone for an incredible day of music, food, and community.”

2025 MAIN STAGE LINEUP — NEW TIMES

12:00 PM – The Beatles | Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band

1:00 PM – Fleetwood Mac | Eli Bolin & Allison Posner

2:00 PM – The 3 Kings (BB King | Albert King | Freddie King) | BLUES People

3:00 PM – Dance Floor Divas + Motown Hits – Flavor One featuring Cynthia Tucker

4:00 PM – Yacht Rock | Ten Four (Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band)

5:00 PM – Sheryl Crow | The Local Heroes

6:00 PM – Erykah Badu | Chaance Barnes

7:00 PM – Grateful Dead | Workingman’s Jed

Children can enjoy the Y-Zone, presented by South Mountain YMCA, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, where they’ll find face painting, crafts, games, and plenty of fun activities to keep them entertained. Meanwhile, festival attendees can explore booths from local businesses such as S.O.C.A Tattoo Studio and Love You Girl Boutique, each offering unique experiences and special promotions.

This year, we’re excited to welcome the Sensory Activation Vehicle on-site! In partnership with local non-profit Together We Bloom, we are prioritizing and strengthening disability inclusion and accessibility at Under Cover Music Fest to ensure everyone can enjoy the day comfortably. For older adults, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will provide a comfortable tented area to relax and take in the festival atmosphere.

Bring your appetite – local favorites including Ariyoshi, Juice Hub, Jus’ Tacos, Medusa Greek, Miti Miti, Pandang, and SOMA Sweets will be offering a variety of flavorful options throughout the day. For the 21+ crowd, head to the SODT Beer Garden to enjoy brews from Bull N Bear Brewery, Ghost Hawk Brewery Co., Montclair Brewery, and South Orange’s own Gaslight Brewery, plus hard seltzers for a refreshing twist.

Under Cover Music Fest is proudly presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village. The event is made possible thanks to the support of our sponsor partners, including Mark Murphy’s Music as the Main Stage Sponsor and South Mountain YMCA as the Kid Zone Sponsor. We also thank our Supporting Sponsors—Jus’ Tacos, Garden of Edith, and PSE&G—and our Business Sponsors: Air Aerial Fitness Studio, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, and JESPY House. Additional thanks go to the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, the South Orange Parking Authority, the South Orange Police Department, and the Department of Public Works for their continued partnership and support in making this event possible.

For more information about Under Cover Music Fest, visit www.southorangedowntown.org/ucmf-2025 or follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook.

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to enhancing the vitality of the downtown district through dynamic events, beautification efforts, and advocacy for local businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.