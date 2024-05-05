Under Cover Music Fest Returns to South Orange Downtown on Saturday, June 1

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Under Cover Music Fest (UCMF) on Saturday, June 1, from 2:00 to 10:00 pm in the Sloan St Parking Lot (12 Sloan St South Orange, NJ 07079). This free, family-friendly event is packed with excitement and fun, featuring performances from 9 amazing cover bands, an interactive kid zone, delicious food offerings from local eateries, an exclusive VIP area and a bustling beer garden offering a diverse selection of brews to savor. Get ready for a day you won’t forget!

This year Maplewood local, Eric de Picciotto will serve as MC and DJ Schmid will return to play between sets. Check out this year’s lineup:

3:00 pm- Bob Dylan & The Band (Maplewolf)

4:00 pm- Beyoncé (Chaance Barnes)

5:00 pm- Sade (Autumn Jones)

6:00 pm- Taylor Swift (The Local Heroes)

8:00 pm- Grateful Dead (Deadful Greats)

9:00 pm- Allman Brothers (Dave Pressel & Friends)

“Mark Murphy’s Music is proud to be the Main Stage Sponsor of Under Cover Music Fest. Every year our students look forward to showcasing their skills alongside world-class local artists. This event highlights their exceptional talent and the deep bond our school shares with the SOMA community. I feel like UCMF is quickly becoming a very special annual event and we are so excited for the big day.” – Mark Murphy, Owner of Mark Murphy’s Music.

Games, crafts and activities for kids will be available in the Y-Zone from 2-6 PM courtesy of the South Mountain YMCA, plus temporary tattoos from S.O.C.A Tattoo Studio and specialty board games from The Players Agency.

Attendees can purchase refreshing drinks and bites from local eateries including Ariyoshi, Cereal Dreams, The Fox and Falcon by David Burke, Giorgio’s Ristorante, Juice Hub, Jus’ Tacos, Martin’s Pretzels, Miti Miti, Pandang, South Orange Wheelhouse and Three Daughters Baking Co. The beer garden will be selling beer from NJ’s best breweries including Bull n Bear Brewery, Four City Brewing Company, Montclair Brewing Company and South Orange’s very own Gaslight Brewery.

UCMF is presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village. This event would not be possible without the generous support of main stage sponsor Mark Murphy’s Music, kid-zone sponsor South Mountain YMCA, supporting sponsors Bayshore Mortgage Funding, LLC, Marigold Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Miti Miti, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, and PSEG.

For more information, please visit southorangedowntown.org and follow South Orange Downtown on Facebook and Instagram at @southorangedowntown. The rain date for this event is Sunday, June 2, from 12:00 to 8:00 pm.

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.