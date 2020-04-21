VIDEO: SZA Sends a Social Distancing Message of Love to Maplewood-South Orange

“Hey, MapSO!”

Solana Rowe, aka SZA, is asking everyone to maintain social distancing, wear face masks, use the proper hand sanitizers (at least 60% alcohol) and hand washing and continue to #flattenthecurve in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SZA — who is a Columbia High School graduate and Grammy-nominated artist — filmed a public service announcement with this message after a night of rehearsing for the upcoming Jersey 4 Jersey concert which will raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

Fortunately, for South Orange and Maplewood, SZA’s mom Audrey Rowe is in touch with Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee who made the request for the PSA, in hopes of getting the message to MapSO’s younger population. McGehee quickly posted the video to social media.

Besides providing tips on behaviors to help flatten the curve, SZA thanked essential workers and provided a message of hope and love:

“I know this is weird and I know we want this all to be over with … but I have faith in us slowing this down. … Please, social distance. Please. I love you!”