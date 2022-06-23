Watch the Video! Columbia High School 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony

Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High School 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Columbia High School auditorium filled with excited students to “celebrate CHS past, present, and future” — inducting four remarkable graduates who continue to impact the students body and the world to this day: Grace Mirabella, Class of 1946, former editor-in-chief of Vogue; and the three founders/inventors of Ultimate Frisbee: Joel Silver, Class of 1970, famed film producer with credits including The MatrixLethal Weapon and the Die Hard series; Bernard “Buzzy” Hellring, ’70, transformative editor-in-chief of The Columbian who died in a car accident during his freshman year at Princeton University; and Jonathan Hines, ’70, a Princeton University and University of Virginia law school graduate.

Read  more about the induction ceremony here.

Watch the ceremony here:

