Watershed Literary Events Presents: A Celebration of National Poetry Month with Tina Kelley and Gretna Wilkinson

From Watershed Literary Events:

Watershed Literary Events kicks off the 2023 season with a celebration of National Poetry Month. Poets Tina Kelley and Gretna Wilkinson will read at the Skate House in Meadowland Park on April 16 from 3-4:30 pm. The reading is free and open to the public.

Watershed, now in its fifth year, is sponsored by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs in partnership with the Meadowland Park Conservancy and features the work of writers with ties to New Jersey. Past readers have included BJ Ward, Roberto Carlos Garcia, Stewart Kestenbaum, Jane Wong, Alicia Mountain and Ann Marie Macari.

Tina Kelley’s Rise Wildly appeared in 2020 from CavanKerry Press, joining Abloom & Awry, Precise, and The Gospel of Galore, a Washington State Book Award winner. Tina reported for The New York Times and wrote two nonfiction books. Her poems have appeared in Cimmaron Review, Southwest Review, Prairie Schooner, and The Best American Poetry 2009. She is the senior education reporter for NJ.com. She and her husband have two children and live in Maplewood.

Gretna Wilkinson began her career as a missionary teacher in the jungles of her native Guyana. She has authored five chapbooks and one full-length book, Opening The Drawer (Cool Women Press). A Dodge Poet, Gretna has performed on radio and television and is published in Saranac Review, The Literary Review, and Poets of New Jersey: From Colonial to Contemporary. She’s been featured in The New York Times, The Star Ledger, Courier News. After 17 years as a college professor, she ran the Creative Writing Academy at the Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Red Bank Regional High School. Her online literary magazine, theravensperch.com has been identified as one of the Top 10 Literary Blog On The Web. (Feedspot). An honorary Eagle Scout, she holds many commendations and awards for her teaching including Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction.

Watershed was founded in 2019 and hosts four readings a year, featuring both established and emerging writers with a connection to New Jersey. For updated information, contact Peter Travers at ptravers@southorange.org.